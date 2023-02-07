Sierra High School Student arrested after bringing a gun to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A student at Sierra High School is facing criminal charges after being arrested for bringing a gun to school Tuesday.

In a letter sent out to Sierra High School Families by Principal Nicole Schurbon, she stated that students informed the school's administration that a student may potentially have a weapon on them.

The student in question was escorted to the school office where a search led to the recovery of a gun. Schurbon did say, "At no time was the gun shown at school or used to threaten other students."

The student was arrested and will be facing criminal charges according to the school, along with school-imposed disciplinary measures in line with school board policy on weapons on campus.

The identity of the student and the charges they are facing are unknown at this time.

