Sick of the Christmas tree already? Where to recycle in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — With Christmas wrapping up, you may be thinking about what to do with the tree. A local organization is offering tree recycling throughout Colorado Springs to raise money for its programs.

The "Treecycle" program is a collaboration between the City of Colorado Springs, El Pomar Youth Sports Park, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

The program says it aims to reduce tree waste, create mulch, and support youth development programs throughout the region.

Residents can drop their trees off at the locations listed below, Treecycle asks for a $5 donation per tree. Trees will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31st, 2023, and January 6th and 7th, of 2024.

Treecycle Locations:



An additional location is at Rocky Top Resources and will be available for tree drop-off during the days and times below.

December 26 to 30:



7:30 AM to 5:00 PM on Weekdays

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturdays

January 2 to 13 and 16 to 31:

7:30 AM to 5:00 PM on Weekdays

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturdays

Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Tree debris other than from Christmas trees cannot be accepted.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth programs.

Donations are also being accepted online.

