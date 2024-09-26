Show off your elegant garden through the Open Days Program

PUEBLO, Colo. — In partnership with the Garden Conservancy and CSU Pueblo Extension Service, Keep Pueblo Beautiful is once again seeking exceptional private gardens to open their gates to visitors for the 2025 Open Days Season.
The Garden Conservancy's Open Days program is the only nationwide garden visiting program.
The Garden Conservancy is a nationwide community of gardeners and garden enthusiasts that believe that there isn't a better way to improve as a gardener than by visiting a diverse range of gardens.
The group is looking for a wide variety of gardens to showcase, including:
- beautiful estates
- backyard jewel box gardens
- xeric landscapes
- sweeping landscapes
- interesting hardscaping
In order to have your garden considered for the 2025 season, reach out to Pueblo County Regional Ambassador Bill Zwick at 719-320-6483 or keeppueblobeautiful@gmail.com.
You can also contact Open Days Program Manager Amy Murray at 845-424-6500 or amurray@gardenconservancy.org.
The deadline for inclusion in the 2025 Open Days season is November 1, 2024.
