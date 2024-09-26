Show off your elegant garden through the Open Days Program

PUEBLO, Colo. — In partnership with the Garden Conservancy and CSU Pueblo Extension Service, Keep Pueblo Beautiful is once again seeking exceptional private gardens to open their gates to visitors for the 2025 Open Days Season.

The Garden Conservancy's Open Days program is the only nationwide garden visiting program.

The Garden Conservancy is a nationwide community of gardeners and garden enthusiasts that believe that there isn't a better way to improve as a gardener than by visiting a diverse range of gardens.

The group is looking for a wide variety of gardens to showcase, including:



beautiful estates

backyard jewel box gardens

xeric landscapes

sweeping landscapes

interesting hardscaping

In order to have your garden considered for the 2025 season, reach out to Pueblo County Regional Ambassador Bill Zwick at 719-320-6483 or keeppueblobeautiful@gmail.com.

You can also contact Open Days Program Manager Amy Murray at 845-424-6500 or amurray@gardenconservancy.org.

The deadline for inclusion in the 2025 Open Days season is November 1, 2024.

___





City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged. City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.