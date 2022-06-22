PUEBLO — A lengthy public forum on Tuesday's School Board Meeting for District 70 and at the center of it was guns in schools.

Ten parents, former teachers, veterans, and more took the stand and each had three minutes to explain why there are advocating for teachers to be armed in schools, or why they are opposed.

"We can't depend on the law enforcement's response has been totally enough and forceful enough when it needs to happen," said one man advocating for teachers to carry guns.

D70's Board President says "The board has not had any discussions on this" and "the community started discussing it on social media.

However, News 5 asked if arming teachers is something the board is considering at all or planning to address, and has not gotten a response at this time.

"That absurd notion - absurd - that arming teachers would be an effective response to the wave of gun violence plaguing our schools is alarming," said another man who opposed the idea of arming teachers.

Multiple community members suggested turning to FASTER Colorado, a nonprofit training school employees on gun use.

The Pueblo County Undersheriff gave a presentation, including a video telling people to "Run, Hide, Fight" in the event of an active shooter.

