Shots fired on I-25 after suspect tried to elude police

MONUMENT — A woman is in police custody after shots were fired, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Castle Rock Police say the incident began in Castle Rock when police identified a stolen vehicle. CRPD say the driver of the vehicle then tried to escape from police officers, hitting a patrol car. The officer was not injured.

At some point in incident, shots were fired, but police say no one was hurt. There is no longer any danger to the public.

Lanes were closed during the incident and traffic remains slow going both ways on I-25. Delays are expected going forward and officers will be in the area investigating. Colorado State Patrol is asking the public to be careful for officers on scene, and to drive carefully.

This is a developing story.

