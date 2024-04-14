Shots fired between two groups near E Fountain Blvd and S Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to 1300 Inverness Dr to investigate a shooting.
According to CSPD, officers found that there were two groups of people who had been shooting at each other. The initial investigation found that this was not a random act of violence.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
