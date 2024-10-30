Shoppers prepare for the Holiday season with the return of the Christmas Gift Show

COLORADO SPRINGS — This November, Colorado Springs residents can visit the Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show!

The dates and times are as follows:

Friday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for any children 13 years old and younger. Other attendees will be required to pay 12 dollars at the door, or 10 dollars online.

The show will be granting free entry for all active military personnel and Veterans on Sunday, November 17 for Hero Day. You must bring your military ID to gain free admission on Sunday.

The show will be featuring over 200 different companies to satisfy every shopper's holiday needs. From artisan vendors to gourmet foods, and a guest appearance from the one-and-only Santa Claus, the Christmas Gift Show should have everything you want for your winter wonderland.

The event will take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center, located on Palmer Park Blvd.

One lucky News5 viewer has the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree for this event. For more information, click the link below.

