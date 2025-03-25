Shoppers Brace for Higher Prices as Trade War Tariffs Could Impact Retail

COLORADO SPRINGS — As President Donald Trump’s trade war continues, consumers may soon see rising prices on their store shelves.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, have warned customers to expect price hikes due to tariffs imposed on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada.

News5's Piper Vaughn explored how these tariff-driven price increases are affecting shoppers and what they can expect at the checkout counter.

Target’s CEO recently announced that the company may raise prices on fruits and vegetables, with additional items possibly following suit. Even Walmart, traditionally a top spot for budget-conscious shoppers, said that it won't be "completely immune" to the federal import taxes.

Both Target and Best Buy have reported their earnings following the latest tariffs, which immediately prompted retaliatory tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico. Retailers are grappling with the increased costs, and those hikes are now being passed on to consumers.

In an effort to gauge the impact on everyday shoppers, News5 spoke with community members in Colorado Springs to see if they’ve noticed price changes at local stores.

Paul Crawford, a local shopper, explain how he has seen the rising cost of some items.

"They had raised their prices. So now avocados are two for five dollars and I’m used to paying like 99 cents or maybe a dollar," Crawford said. "With the price of eggs being, well, stratospheric, I really have to choose which stores I want to buy my eggs in. So I’m always looking for the sales."



At the beginning of the month: Strawberries: $3.99 per pack (cheapest) Bananas: 55 cents per pound Avocados: 75 cents each Tomatoes: $1.39 per pound Cucumbers: $1.19 each (on sale for 99 cents each) Eggs (store brand, 12-pack): $5.99

As of March 25: Strawberries: Slightly cheaper Bananas: A slight price increase for 2 pounds Avocados: Still 75 cents each Tomatoes: Price remained the same at $1.39 per pound Cucumbers: Up by 20 cents Eggs: A welcome drop of 40 cents, now priced at $5.59 for a 12-pack



What’s Next for Consumers?

As tariffs continue to affect product costs, the question remains: How long can consumers afford these price increases? And how will these hikes impact the broader economy?

News5 will continue to keep tracking price changes and provide regular updates for shoppers.

Watch the fulls story above.

___





Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide. Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.