Shooting victim suffering life-threatening injuries Colorado Springs, Homicide Unit taking over investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — At approximately 6:45 PM, Saturday night, the CSPD Communication Center was alerted to a shooting on the 5000 block of North Carefree Circle.

Responding officers found one adult male that had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

The severity of the injuries prompted the responsibility of the investigation to be assumed by detectives from the Homicide Unit. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department. If you want to remain anonymous you can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.