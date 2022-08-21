Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shooting victim found near nightclub rushed to the hospital

CSPD says call came in at 2:12 a.m. near "The New Havana"
Shooting victim found near nightclub rushed to the hospital
Patrick Nelson KOAA-TV
This is the scene just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning as Colorado Springs Police Department investigators worked in the parking lot outside of "The New Havana".
Shooting victim found near nightclub rushed to the hospital
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 09:14:02-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is investigating another case of gun violence. In this case, a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area near The New Havana off North Academy just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital and the person's condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section, Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assist with the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community