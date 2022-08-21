Shooting victim found near nightclub rushed to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is investigating another case of gun violence. In this case, a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area near The New Havana off North Academy just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital and the person's condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section, Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assist with the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing.

