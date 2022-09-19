Watch Now
Shooting leaves one man dead in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department Cruiser CSPD
KOAA
Posted at 7:15 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 09:15:37-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — One man has died after police received a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday at approximately 3:18 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man.

This is an active investigation and no other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
