Shooting kills one person at Colorado Springs Kum & Go

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person at a gas station.

The incident took place Friday evening when police received reports of a shooting at the Kum & Go off of Jet Wing and Hancock.

Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed that one man is dead after officers and medical personnel attempted to provide medical aid. CSPD is investigating the issue as a homicide. No other details have been released.

News5 has a crew at the scene. We will have more details on this developing story as they are released.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

