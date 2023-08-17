Thursday shooting involves police near Panorama Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — An unknown number of Colorado Springs Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Areoplaza Drive near Panorama Park on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

CSPD has had an officer-involved shooting in the 1700 Block of Areoplaza Dr. PIO is responding. ETA 45 minutes.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 17, 2023

There is no related ongoing threat to the public. No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the Sand Creek Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

