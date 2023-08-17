Thursday shooting involves police near Panorama Park

Watch Now
Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 14:57:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — An unknown number of Colorado Springs Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Areoplaza Drive near Panorama Park on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

There is no related ongoing threat to the public. No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the Sand Creek Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

News5 crews are currently on their way to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more.
