Police investigating an officer-involved shooting on Garden of the Gods just west of I-25

Patrick Godfrey / KOAA
The Colorado Springs Police Department on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Garden of the Gods near I-25.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 22, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Avoid the area of Garden of the Gods just west of I-25 for a police investigation. According to CSPD, the incident is an officer-involved shooting.

Details are limited at this time. A spokesperson for law enforcement is expected to provide more information before 10 a.m.

News5 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

The investigation scene is in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on the southside of Garden of the Gods.
