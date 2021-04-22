Police investigating an officer-involved shooting on Garden of the Gods just west of I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Avoid the area of Garden of the Gods just west of I-25 for a police investigation. According to CSPD, the incident is an officer-involved shooting.
Details are limited at this time. A spokesperson for law enforcement is expected to provide more information before 10 a.m.
News5 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
The investigation scene is in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on the southside of Garden of the Gods.
