Shooting investigation underway after man found dead Saturday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m.

CSPD says Gold Hills Patrol Officers were called to the 200 block of West Brookside Street, south of Downtown Colorado Springs, for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man dead at a residence. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit has taken control of the investigation.

CSPD says the homicide unit was able to identify everyone involved in the case. The department also says there is no threat to the public at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

