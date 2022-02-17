Colorado Springs Police investigating double shooting inside home on Live Oak Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a double shooting inside a home at the corner of Live Oak Drive and Bridgewater in southeast Colorado Springs. The neighborhood is to the west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to CSPD, officers were called to the address at 9:30 a.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Details on their conditions are not known.

Officers are not looking for any suspects in this case.

Please avoid the area as officers have access to Live Oak Drive at Bridgewater completely closed off. Crime scene tape is up across the road on both ends and around a home on the corner.

News5 has a crew working to gather more information.

_____

