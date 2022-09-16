Shooting investigation in the area of I-25 and West Bijou Street, suspect still in area

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 and West Bijou Street.

Police say the suspect is still in the area and on foot. The department is asking people to stay out of the area as they check for the suspect.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

