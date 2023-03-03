Shooting in Pueblo Friday morning leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

PUEBLO, CO — A shooting Friday morning in Pueblo left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Pueblo Police say the shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of N. Hudson at the Val U Stay Inn & Suites on the Northeast side of Pueblo.

When officers arrived they found a man with suspected-gunshot wounds. That man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the man's condition is unknown at this time.

Police say no suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

