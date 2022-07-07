Shooting death investigation at El Morro Mobile Home Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead following a late-night shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park near S Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd in Colorado Springs.

Details are limited on the Monday night incident under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers and medics were called to the complex before 11 p.m. for a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim did not survive.

There's no information available on a potential suspect in this case.

