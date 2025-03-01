Shooting at the King Soopers in Monument is now being investigated as a murder-suicide

MONUMENT — A deadly shooting that happened in a King Soopers parking lot on Friday is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to police, someone had called and reported a shooting, and officers were sent to the King Soopers on Baptist Road in Monument at 12:20 p.m.

The caller said that a man approached a car and shot into it. When Monument officers and El Paso County Sheriff's (EPSO) deputies arrived they found a woman dead in her car.

Police say that witnesses saw the man leave in a green Subaru.

22 minutes later, at 12:42 p.m. CSPD received a call for a suicide on the 6000 block of Bundleflower Court.

CSPD officers found a green Subaru at the residence and EPSO detectives came to the scene.

Both agencies "conducted numerous interviews and gathered evidence throughout the night," according to the sheriff's office.

They concluded that the two people knew each other, and determined the case would be investigated as a murder-suicide.

As of now, the El Paso County Coroner's Office has not released the names of the two people or the official cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff's office will release more information as it becomes available.

Previous coverage:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Monument Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Kurt Smith, the public information officer for the sheriff's office was able to share a little more details about the incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to Smith, around 12:20 p.m. a man walked up to a vehicle and opened fire on it according to what a witness told dispatchers. Monument Police and EPSO responded and found a dead woman in the vehicle.

Watch The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Provide Updates On The Deadly Shooting

Sgt. Smith says that police believe this was an isolated incident and there are no current threats to the public. As of this update, the sheriff's office could not confirm if the suspect was in custody.





