Shooting at carnival near citadel mall injures 3

Police Lights
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 12:24:12-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to police, at around 9:00 p.m. a fight broke out at the citadel mall, which lead to a shooting.

It happened at the carnival set up in the parking lot of the mall.

Police say the fight happened between two groups of people who knew each other.

Two minors were taken to the hospital, a third was driven to the hospital by family.

Police say their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.
