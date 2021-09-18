SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride: KOAA News 5 reaches $60,000 goal

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Thanks to your generosity, KOAA News 5 reached its goal of raising $60,000 for SHIELD616 which will go toward providing protective gear for first responders. In the end, we raised $65,000 following our telethon and week-long coverage of SHIELD616's annual Border to Border Ride.

The Border to Border Ride is a 480-mile bike journey, which takes place over five days, starting at the Colorado-Utah border and ending at the Colorado-Kansas border. Dozens of riders participated this year, including KOAA News 5 Anchor Ira Cronin.

The ride continues to grow every, and this year's team of riders had more first responders participating than ever before.

Fundraising from this ride went toward 10 Colorado agencies, including the Boulder police department in the aftermath of the King Soopers active shooter incident, in which Officer Eric Talley was lost when he confronted the shooter. A total of 55 Ballistic Vests were presented to the 10 agencies. Each ballistic vest costs $2,400.

SHEILD616 was created by former Colorado Springs Police officer Jake Skifstad.

“We as law enforcement, we are expected to protect you from whatever threat there may be. If it involves a rifle, we don't have protection against that," said Skifstad.

SHIELD616 began with a focus on law enforcement in southern Colorado, now their efforts have grown to include firefighters and paramedics. The organization is also now operating in over 20 states throughout the U.S. and has helped provide gear for 300 agencies.

To learn more about how SHIELD616 has helped our first responders, click here see the stories throughout the years as they've used your donations for this noble cause.

