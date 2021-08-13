Shield 616 hosting "Ride for the Blue," event and concert

COLORADO SPRINGS — Shield 616 is hosting a motorcycle ride known as, "Ride for the Blue," followed by a concert at Boot Barn Hall tomorrow to raise money for the Colorado Springs Police Department. The money raised will go towards protective gear for CSPD (Colorado Springs Police Department) Motorcycle officers. Now these specific officers have never been presented with this protective gear because it used to be too bulky for them to carry in their saddle bags. But Sheild 616 has found a way to get gear that is lightweight enough for these CSPD Motorcycle officers. Something they are incredibly thankful for. There will be a special vest presentation tomorrow before the concert. “The equipment that we’ve had in the past is very heavy. It's very cumbersome. This new equipment is very lightweight and for the unit that I work for specifically, it’s much more ideal to be able to carry and wear on a daily basis,” said Jordan Hengst, Colorado Springs Police Department Motor Unit officer. “It’s very important. I specifically work a motorcycle unit and we’re very exposed on a daily basis. We're very fortunate that most of the people in this community support us. But there’s always people who don’t have the best intentions in mind so to be able to have that equipment to protect officers at all times, it’s huge.” Tomorrow’s activities will start at 1 p.m. The ride is set to begin here at the Boot Barn Hall at 1 and the CSPD and Shield 616 are encouraging bikers to come out and join in on the ride. The cost to ride is 25 dollars, which includes a patch and a custom designed t-shirt. As for the Long Run concert, doors will open at the Boot Barn Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are 49 dollars for the concert. Those interested can visit here.