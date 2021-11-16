Watch
Sheriff's Office responds to industrial accident in Colorado Springs

KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to an industrial accident near the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a construction worker died after he was crushed by a piece of equipment while working on the new Security fire department.

Federal investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a separate investigation of the construction site.

According to our KOAA crews, some of the first responders were reportedly "shaken" after reporting to the scene

This is a developing story.

