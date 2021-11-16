Sheriff's Office responds to industrial accident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to an industrial accident near the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a construction worker died after he was crushed by a piece of equipment while working on the new Security fire department.
Federal investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a separate investigation of the construction site.
According to our KOAA crews, some of the first responders were reportedly "shaken" after reporting to the scene
This is a developing story.
_____
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube