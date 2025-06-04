Sheriff's office reminds Coloradans to be vigilant after series of rescues at Dillon Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After a series of rescues at Dillon Reservoir, the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is urging Coloradans to be vigilant of weather conditions and follow safety advice while enjoying time on the water.

On Sunday, a fast-moving storm brought winds of 20 to 30 mph to Dillon Reservoir, as well as gusts up to 40 mph. The strong winds created two to four-foot waves, according to the sheriff's office, leading to simultaneous water rescues.

The sheriff's office said its boat rangers, as well as first responders from the Frisco and Dillon marinas, were called out to six separate rescues in a "short timeframe." Thankfully, everyone was rescued, and no one was injured.

SCSO said it was called out for a similar series of events on the same day last year. According to the sheriff's office, first responders were called out to rescue a hypothermic kayaker, a swamped pontoon with 13 passengers, and a capsized canoe with two people.

Last year, the water was 43 degrees, making the rescue even more difficult. Thankfully, everyone was safely pulled out of the water due to quick responses from boat rangers and the use of personal flotation devices (PFDs).

“We’ve seen how cold water paralyzes muscles — even in strong swimmers. A PFD is the only reason some of those individuals are alive today," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a post on Facebook.

During the summer, Coloradans should always check the weather radar before heading out and monitor the skies while on the water. People should also use PFDs, no matter how strong a swimmer they are.

“If you’re waiting until the storm hits to turn back, you’ve waited too long. The Dillon Reservoir demands constant awareness, quick action, and respect," said Sheriff FitzSimons.

If you're on the Dillon Reservoir and notice someone needs help, call 911 for emergencies and 970-668-8600 for non-emergencies.

