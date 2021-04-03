Sheriff's Office looking for missing endangered teen

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen that is intellectually delayed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Mikayla Washburn is intellectually delayed as a 10 or 11-year-old. She was seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Narrow Guage Rd.

She is 5'4" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat, gray or khaki pants, and a backpack.

Call 911 or 719-390-555 if you have any info on her whereabouts.

