Sheriff's office bureau chief dies

Posted at 8:50 PM, Nov 27, 2021
PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced the death of its Law Enforcement Bureau Chief. On Saturday evening, the sheriff's office Twitter account posted that Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner had died unexpectedly on Friday while off-duty.

His death is not considered COVID-related. Teschner is a 27-year veteran of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor expressed his deepest sympathy to the Teschner family, his friends, and the entire sheriff's office community.

