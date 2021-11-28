Sheriff's office bureau chief dies

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced the death of its Law Enforcement Bureau Chief. On Saturday evening, the sheriff's office Twitter account posted that Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner had died unexpectedly on Friday while off-duty.

It is with great sadness that Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor and the entire PCSO family announce the off-duty death of Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner on Friday. Chief Teschner, a 27-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, died unexpectedly (non-COVID related). pic.twitter.com/MsQWi10BwE — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 28, 2021

His death is not considered COVID-related. Teschner is a 27-year veteran of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor expressed his deepest sympathy to the Teschner family, his friends, and the entire sheriff's office community.