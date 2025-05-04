Watch Now
Sheriff's deputy attempts traffic stop, ends in accident with life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday morning, around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a traffic crash at the intersection of La Salle St. and Chelton Rd.

Police say it was a two-car crash, and when officers arrived, they learned that one of the drivers was ejected from their car.

That driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their status is unknown at this time.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Major Crash Team was sent to the scene to take over the investigation.

According to police, a member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was attempting a traffic stop on one of the cars involved in the crash.

The car fled and began a short-lived police pursuit.

The sheriff's deputy stopped pursuing the car, and the suspect was involved in the crash at the intersection.

Police say that the person who was transported to the hospital was the person fleeing from the Sheriff's Deputy.

There were no other injuries in the crash, and the driver's name hasn't been released.

CSPD does not specify if anyone has been arrested.



