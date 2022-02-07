Shelter seeks Valentines to cheer up pup

CAÑON CITY, Colorado — The Humane Society of Fremont County hopes the community will share some love this Valentine's season with their long-term guest. Cashew is a six-year-old mastiff/bully mix who weighs around 100 pounds. He's been a guest at the shelter longer than any other animal.

To help make his Valentine's Day brighter, the staff shared his photos on Facebook Friday with a request that the community to send Cashew 100 Valentine's Day cards to tell him that he's loved.

Cashew is a bit scared of people, but the shelter says he really loves women and is a really good boy. He recently underwent knee surgery and has been recovering with a foster family.

If you'd like to send him a card, address the envelope as follows:

Cashew

c/o Humane Society of Fremont County

110 Rhodes Avenue

Cañon City, CO 81212

