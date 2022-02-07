Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shelter seeks Valentines to cheer up pup

items.[0].image.alt
Humane Society of Fremont County
The Humane Society of Fremont County asked the community to send in Valentine's Day cards to show some love for their longest-tenured guest, Cashew.
cashew scarf.jpg
Posted at 8:33 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 22:33:28-05

CAÑON CITY, Colorado — The Humane Society of Fremont County hopes the community will share some love this Valentine's season with their long-term guest. Cashew is a six-year-old mastiff/bully mix who weighs around 100 pounds. He's been a guest at the shelter longer than any other animal.

To help make his Valentine's Day brighter, the staff shared his photos on Facebook Friday with a request that the community to send Cashew 100 Valentine's Day cards to tell him that he's loved.

Cashew is a bit scared of people, but the shelter says he really loves women and is a really good boy. He recently underwent knee surgery and has been recovering with a foster family.

If you'd like to send him a card, address the envelope as follows:

Cashew

c/o Humane Society of Fremont County

110 Rhodes Avenue

Cañon City, CO 81212

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More