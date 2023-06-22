Watch Now
Shelter-place-ordered in Manitou Springs Wednesday evening

Manitou Springs Police Department
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 20:51:17-04

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for a section of Manitou Avenue Wednesday evening.

The Manitou Springs Police Department is asking people to avoid a half-mile radius in the 00 Block of Manitou Avenue near Garden of the Gods RV Resort.

Police say they were called to a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. which led to a heavy police presence and the shelter-in-place order being issued. It is unclear exactly what led to the large police response.

Manitou Springs police say they will be providing an update on the situation around 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. A News5 crew is on the way to the scene.
