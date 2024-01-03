Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shelter-in-placed issued for Fountain neighborhood Wednesday morning

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 12:17:37-05

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A shelter-in-place has been issued for a Fountain neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Fountain, the Fountain Police Department was serving a warrant at a house on Berry Farm Road, just south of Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

The police department was asking people to avoid the area, which was updated to a shelter-in-place order from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in a Peak Alert sent at 9:25 a.m.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App