Shelter-in-placed issued for Fountain neighborhood Wednesday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A shelter-in-place has been issued for a Fountain neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Fountain, the Fountain Police Department was serving a warrant at a house on Berry Farm Road, just south of Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

The police department was asking people to avoid the area, which was updated to a shelter-in-place order from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in a Peak Alert sent at 9:25 a.m.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.

____

