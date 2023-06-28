Watch Now
Shelter-in-place was issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 28, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently on the scene of a barricaded person following a domestic dispute.

A shelter-in-place was issued by the department for residents in the area of 3655 El Morro Rd in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police tells News5 that the situation is under control and should be resolved momentarily.
