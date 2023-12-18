Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shelter in place warning sent to neighbors in Security-Widefield

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:35 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 21:35:16-05

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office warned multiple people in the Security-Widefield area to stay inside their homes away from windows and doors as deputies with the tactical unit work to bring a menacing suspect into custody.

The sheriff's office tells News 5 they sent a Shelter in Place Alert to the mobile phones of neighbors living in a two-block radius of a home in the 4400 block of Excursion Drive just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the risk to the community is low. However, the tactical team was dispatched to assist with the call because of their specialized training and negotiation skills.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 5 for updates throughout the evening.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App