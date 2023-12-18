Shelter in place warning sent to neighbors in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office warned multiple people in the Security-Widefield area to stay inside their homes away from windows and doors as deputies with the tactical unit work to bring a menacing suspect into custody.

The sheriff's office tells News 5 they sent a Shelter in Place Alert to the mobile phones of neighbors living in a two-block radius of a home in the 4400 block of Excursion Drive just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the risk to the community is low. However, the tactical team was dispatched to assist with the call because of their specialized training and negotiation skills.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 5 for updates throughout the evening.

