Shelter in place ordered near Austin Bluffs after police shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are asking residents in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place. Police say there were officers involved in a shooting, and that the area is still active and unsafe.
Please avoid the area of Morning Sun Ave. and Academy Blvd. CSPD officers were involved in a shooting and the scene is still active and unsafe. The suspect is not yet in custody . A shelter in place has been issued for the area.Additional information forthcoming when available— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 10, 2021
