Shelter in place ordered near Austin Bluffs after police shooting

Police: Mom, toddler shot by roommate in Colorado Springs
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 10, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are asking residents in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place. Police say there were officers involved in a shooting, and that the area is still active and unsafe.

