Shelter in place ordered for residents near 3800 Half Turn Rd. due to barricaded suspect

Posted at 10:44 PM, Jun 28, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A shelter in place order has been issued for residents near 3800 Half Turn Rd. due to a barricaded suspect.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to the suspect.

Police ask those in the area to stay indoors and to lock and stay away from windows and doors.

Residents are asked to avoid the area until CSPD issues an all-clear message.

The following message was sent via Peak Alerts:

This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-28-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 3800 Half Turn Rd.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.

