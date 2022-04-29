Shelter in place ordered for area of Truckton

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for areas of Truckton, Colorado, a small community in the eastern part of the county.

Details on what lead up to a situation with a barricaded suspect are not yet available.

The shelter in place impacts the area within 1 mile of the 6200 block of Boone Rd, near the intersection with Night Train Lane.

Anyone living in the area is advised to "please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved."

