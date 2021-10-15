Shelter-in-place ordered at Manitou Springs hotel following armed robbery

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Thursday night, a shelter-in-place was ordered at the Park Row Lodge hotel in Manitou Springs following an armed robbery. Evacuations were also ordered for people inside the hotel.

At this time the suspect was inside the hotel and police were trying to make contact, according to Manitou Springs Public Information Officer Alex Trefry.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

News 5 is sending a crew to the scene right now, details to follow.

