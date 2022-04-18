Shelter in place order lifted in Canon City after gunfire incident

CAÑON CITY, Colorado — Several people in Cañon City were ordered to shelter in place or evacuate the Country Green Apartments Sunday afternoon as deputies and police officers that are part of the SWAT team worked to negotiate with someone they believe barricaded themselves inside of one of the units.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook that Cañon City Police Officers were called to the property just before 2:00 p.m. on a report of gunfire. Those officers heard several loud shots when they arrived prompting the SWAT team response.

The social media post was updated about an hour later announcing that the situation had been resolved and that the shelter in place order was lifted.

No one was injured.

