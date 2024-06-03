Shelter-in-place order issued near Memorial Park as police search for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have asked neighbors near 600 S Prospect St to shelter in place as they search for a wanted person in the area, that's according to the emergency alert system Peak Alerts.

Neighbors are asked to stay indoors; and lock and stay away from windows and doors.

Peak Alerts shelter in place near memorial park

A spokesperson with the department tells News5 they are searching for a suspect on the run and have issued the warning as a precaution as they do not know if the individual is armed or not.

We will update this article once the shelter-in-place is lifted and more information is released. News5 has a crew on its way working to learn more.

