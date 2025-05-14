Shelter-in-place order issued in El Paso County on Londonderry Drive for gas leak

Update as of 5:10 p.m.

A representative from Black Hills Energy told News5 that the leak began when an undisclosed company was trying to install a water line, when the crew accidentally hit a Black Hills Energy gas line.

Black Hills has a crew in the area and is working to fix the leak, but there isn't an estimated time of when it will be completed.

Original coverage:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has issued a shelter-in-place order from the intersection of Londonderry Drive and Liberty Grove, north to Rex Road, west to Keating Drive, and east to Mount Princeton Drive.

This is due to a gas leak near Londonderry Drive and Liberty Grove Drive.

EPSO says to remain inside, close the doors and windows, and turn off any heating and cooling systems. They also ask to not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark. They also ask that you avoid the area if possible.

