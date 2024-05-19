Watch Now
Shelter-in-place lifted for Knob Hill area

SUNDAY SHELTER-IN-PLACE.png
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 14:54:47-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, May 19, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to 1000 McArthur Ave to deal with a barricaded suspect.

Nearby residents were told to stay indoors and away from any windows.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.
