Shelter in place lifted after stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police sent out a shelter-in-place for homes near London Lane in southeastern Colorado Springs while they were looking for a stabbing suspect.

Police say they received a call about a stabbing incident just before 1 A.M. on London Lane, close to the intersection of Academy and Hancock.

The victim, who had multiple stab wounds, was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Andres Luna-Porras, had fled the scene but was apprehended by the police 15 minutes later and arrested.

