Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shelter in place lifted after stabbing in Colorado Springs

The victim, who had multiple stab wounds, was taken to the hospital.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:21 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 01:21:07-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police sent out a shelter-in-place for homes near London Lane in southeastern Colorado Springs while they were looking for a stabbing suspect.

Police say they received a call about a stabbing incident just before 1 A.M. on London Lane, close to the intersection of Academy and Hancock.

The victim, who had multiple stab wounds, was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Andres Luna-Porras, had fled the scene but was apprehended by the police 15 minutes later and arrested.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App