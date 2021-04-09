Watch
Shelter-in-place issued north of downtown, police searching for suspect

Police lights
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:01:22-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police have issued a shelter-in-place to an area north of downtown Colorado Springs, near North Cascade Avenue and Sunflower Road.

Around 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted that they were looking for a suspect, and that people should avoid the area.

CSPD tells News5 that the suspect is connected to shots fired near Filmore Street and North Cascade Avenue.

News5 has no further details yet on the suspect.

This is a developing story.
