Shelter-in-place alert issued in Teller County following a structure fire near Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, CO — A shelter-in-place order was issued by the Teller County Sheriff's Office Wednesday evening.

Please avoid the area of Teller County Rd 1, it will be closed in both directions from the Cripple Creek city limits to Agnes drive. We need to keep the road open for fire crews and first responders only. We will update when the road is open. Thanks for understanding. pic.twitter.com/PdJ5QyVwZv — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) February 9, 2023

The order was issued for an area 3 miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure fire on Teller County Road 1.

According to Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the shelter-in-place was ordered to keep people off of Teller County Rd 1 to allow emergency vehicles and personnel to respond to the structure fire.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is advising residents in the area to stay away from doors and windows until the all-clear is given.

News5 is working to learn more and will update this article when more information is learned.

