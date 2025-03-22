Shelter-in-place lifted in southeast Colorado Springs following reports of double stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS — UPDATE 8:40 PM

CSPD says the shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the area. Police say they did not locate the alleged stabbing suspect and they are still on the run.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive while police search for a suspect in the area.

According to CSPD a person allegedly stabbed two people at 1600 Jetwing Drive.

Police are asking you to lock your doors and stay away from windows in the area. CSPD will send an all-clear message and News5 will update this article when the scene is cleared.

According to police, the stabbing took place around 6:30 p.m., and the condition of the two individuals is unknown.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as authorities release more information, this a developing story.

