Shelter-in-place lifted in southeast Colorado Springs following reports of double stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS — UPDATE 8:40 PM
CSPD says the shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the area. Police say they did not locate the alleged stabbing suspect and they are still on the run.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive while police search for a suspect in the area.
According to CSPD a person allegedly stabbed two people at 1600 Jetwing Drive.
Police are asking you to lock your doors and stay away from windows in the area. CSPD will send an all-clear message and News5 will update this article when the scene is cleared.
According to police, the stabbing took place around 6:30 p.m., and the condition of the two individuals is unknown.
News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as authorities release more information, this a developing story.
