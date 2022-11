SECURITY/ WIDEFIELD — A shelter-in-place for residents within a quarter mile of Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street in Security/ Widefield has been lifted.

Deputies say they were searching the area for a wanted man on foot. Deputies also said he was going from yard to yard before being captured.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.