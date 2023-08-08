Shelter-in-place briefly issued for neighborhood north of Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police issued a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood north of Memorial Park due to a barricaded suspect on Farragut Ave. The alert lasted less than 30 minutes as the shelter-in-place was lifted by 9:30 a.m.

Further details on what started the incident have not been released.

People in the area were advised to stay indoors, close all windows, and lock all windows and doors.

Google Maps Shelter in place issued for 100 block of Farragut Ave due to police activity on August 8, 2023.

