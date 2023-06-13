Shelter-in-place issued for Fountain neighborhood Tuesday afternoon

FOUNTAIN, CO — A shelter-in-place was issued for a Fountain neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

In a Twitter post, the city said police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

A one-mile shelter-in-place has been issued for the area near Cross Creek Soccer Field.

It is unclear what led to the standoff at this point.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

