Shelter-in-place lifted for complex on E. San Miguel St. as standoff ends

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police blocked access to the Palmer Park Apartments on E. San Miguel St. early Thursday morning after an incident involving a suspect in a stolen car.

A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Police Department says there are no injuries to report.

A shelter-in-place was put in effect for less than an hour for the neighborhood.

Details are limited on this incident other than one suspect was involved and for quiet a while refused to leave the stolen vehicle.

Right around 7:00 a.m., the suspect exited the vehicle and surrendered to officers.

Emergency Alerts: Will you be notified in Southern Colorado?

Around Southern Colorado, there are multiple emergency notification systems in place to send warnings about any pending danger. In El Paso and Teller Counties for example it is called Peak Alerts.

“We can take five addresses registered, home, work, at school. And you can register up to eight points of contact, which is a phone call, text message, email, you can download the Everbridge app to get notifications,” said Ben Bills with El Paso/Teller County 911 Authority.

Just over 90,000 households are registered with the Peak Alert System—the potential number is over 300,000.

Most county and/or emergency management websites have the county’s emergency plan and resources posted.

To sign up for the Peak Alerts system visit the Peak Alerts site or for more information call (719) 785-1900.

Here are some additional resources to help you evaluate all the ways you can get notifications and where to get key updates during a disaster.

