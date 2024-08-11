Shelter-in-place issued for Colorado Springs neighborhood Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for a neighborhood on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.
Police have asked people in the area of Lanagan Street and Aubrey Way along Flying W Ranch Road to lock their doors and stay away from any windows. The shelter-in-place was issued just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say that they are conducting a search for a wanted person. It is unclear at this time what the person is wanted for.
A News 5 viewer who lives along Flying W Ranch Road, called our newsroom saying she saw at least three police vehicles making their way to the area.
News 5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as we learn more.
___
____
